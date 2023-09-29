The Land Registration Authority (LRA) has approved the request of Brooke’s Point to set up an extension office in town.

Atty. Maricar Misa-Tan, Register of Deeds Palawan, told town councilors this week they are waiting for a land donation from the municipality for the building site.

She added that they will be setting up a temporary extension office to be able to start accommodating transactions.

Councilors Victoriano Colili and Sarah Jane Crespo-Abon had earlier sponsored a resolution backing the move.

The primary objective is to make government services more accessible to the residents of Brooke’s Point and nearby towns in Southern Palawan, including Sofronio Española, Bataraza, Rizal, Balabac, and others.

It aims to simplify legal transactions related to land titling, reducing the need for residents to travel to Puerto Princesa City, the provincial capital.