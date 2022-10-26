Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute (LAMAVE), a marine conservation non-profit based in the Philippines, launched the Tommy Schultz Travel and Adventure Photography Contest on Wednesday.

The goal of the contest is to promote and honor talented photographers and raise money for the Tommy Schultz Impact Media Fellowship (TSIMF).

LAMAVE said that photographers from all over the world can enter the contest if their photos fit into one or more of three categories: Adventure Travel, Underwater, and Animals in Their Environment.

The submissions will be judged by a strong set of photographers and conservationists from around the globe, as well as members of the LAMAVE team and the Schultz family, who are part of the fellowship initiative.

According to LAMAVE, the competition is a chance for participants’ work to be seen by accomplished photographers and photo editors from GRID Magazine, Patagonia, photojournalists, and National Geographic Explorers. The deadline for submissions is November 30, 2022. The results will be made public in December 2022.

“There will be one winner for each category, with a cash prize of P10,000 each. However, for photographers, the real reward is getting your work in front of the judging panel of accomplished photographers and editors,” LAMAVE said.

Full details on the contest rules and mechanics can be found at https://www.lamave.org/tommy-schultz-photo-contest

“This is a new contest hosted by LAMAVE and will raise awareness among travelers and the public on how to interact with nature and wildlife responsibly and sustainably, and how to protect them,” it added.

The contest is in memory of photographer Tommy Schultz and entry donations will directly support the TSIMF; a new initiative designed to support young Filipinos advocating for environmental conservation through impact media.

To learn more about the fellowship program, click here.

“There’s never been a more important time to stand up for and protect the planet, and to tell the stories that underscore this need and urgency. Effective storytelling through images and words has the power to activate audiences and contribute to conservation efforts that protect the environment,” LAMAVE said.

The contest is a special chance to showcase photographic talent and the natural world while also fostering the next generation of environmental activists in the Philippines by opening up new career opportunities, said LAMAVE.

Tommy Schultz was a photographer who dedicated his life to telling stories through photography and videography. He made a career of exploring different places in pursuit of the natural beauties the world has to offer.

His journey began when, as a Peace Corps volunteer, he was stationed at Silliman University Marine Lab in the Philippines. It was an experience that, paired with his passion for people and the environment, inspired a life-long adventure and taught him life lessons he never stopped pursuing.

He always strived to learn. Over the course of his career, Tommy collaborated with National Geographic, Patagonia, The North Face, WWF, LAMAVE and many more. Explore, dream, and discover — Tommy lived his life by these words. His stories, journeys, photographs and countless adventures are his legacy.

“Hopefully, his life will serve as an inspiration for others to join the great adventure,” LAMAVE stated.

The TSIMF is a unique program for early-career creatives focused on conservation storytelling in the Philippines, and who are looking to refine their skills in impact media, or work with measurable impact.

The program supports their professional development through a three-month placement with LAMAVE, during which fellows will receive training and mentorship on the following areas in the field of conservation and communication: how to creatively tackle conservation challenges; recognizing and reaching key audiences; and identifying measurable impacts.

