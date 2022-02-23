Inaresto ng awtoridad ang isang lalaki sa San Vicente na wanted dahil sa kasong paglabag sa Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Kinilala ito sa ulat ng Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) bilang si Jaynie Boy Cantiaga, 39, residente ng Purok 6, Barangay Alimanguan kung saan din siya naaresto noong Pebrero 22 ng mga operatiba ng San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), katuwang ang Highway Patrol Group (HPG) sa Palawan.

Ang pag-aresto ay sa bisa ng warrant na ibinaba ni Judge Emmanuel Artazo ng Branch 14, Family Court of Taytay dahil sa paglabag sa Section 10(A) ng Republic Act 7610, o Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

May kinalaman ang partikular na seksyon sa: “Any person who shall commit any other acts of child abuse, cruelty or exploitation or to be responsible for other conditions prejudicial to the child’s development including those covered by Article 59 of Presidential Decree No. 603, as amended, but not covered by the Revised Penal Code, as amended, shall suffer the penalty of prision mayor in its minimum period”.

Naglaan ang korte ng piyansa na may halagang P80,000 para sa kanyang pansamantalang kalayaan.