Lacuesta assumes as new MBLT-3 commander

(From left) Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 outgoing commanding officer Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo Jr, Philippine Marines Commandant MGen Ariel Caculitan, and newly installed commanding officer Maj. Ryan Lacuesta during the Change of Command ceremony at MBLT-3 Headquarters, Minara, Roxas on Tuesday.

Major Ryan Lacuesta has taken over the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) stationed in norther Palawan as its new commanding officer on June 15.

Lacuesta replaced Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo in a change of command ceremony held at the MBLT-3 headquarters in Brgy. Minara, Roxas town. The ceremony was presided over by Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) Commandant Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan. Domingo will be assigned as the new MC4 of Philippine Marine Corps.

“The new commanding officer of MBLT-3, Maj. Ryan Lacuesta, you have been entrusted not only the battalion, not only the standard, not only the tamed but fierce sword but also given to you its authority, responsibility, and accountability. I know the caliber of the newly-installed battalion commander — failure is not an option. We know that you, like Lt. Col. Charlie A Domingo Jr., will continue the excellence of this tamed but fierce Battalion,” Caculitan said.

During his one year and six months stint as CO of MBLT-3, the unit was able to capture some members of communist terrorists group, dismantle their camp and assist former rebels in their surrender to the government. They were also able to neutralize presence of the rebel in the some areas in northern Palawan.

“I am quite glad to have reached this point and I welcome the relief from seemingly unending items for action, compliances, and timeline. It has been both an honor and pleasure serving with you again in the future,” Domingo said during his relinquishment speech.

Meanwhile, Lacuesta vowed to continue the mission of the unit and thanked Domingo for its accomplishments during his leadership.

“It’s an honor to serve MBLT-3 as our organization continues to evolved, upgrading our capabilities to perform better. To the outgoing commanding officer, as you leave, allow me to thank you on behalf of the battalion for a job well done. Rest assured that we will continue what you have laid and collectively we will strive for the good of this battalion,” Lacuesta said.

Before his assumption as the MBLT-3 CO, Lacuesta was the commander of 29th and 59th Marine Company of Marine Battalion Landing Team-9, CMO Officer of 2nd Marine Brigade, and director of PMC Public Affairs Office.

