Limited supplies of firecrackers caused the increase of selling prices in the city ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Local sellers remained positive with the number of demands this year for the New Year celebration despite the ongoing pandemic threat and recent typhoon Odette damages.

A decade and a half seller, Emma Petalcorin, shared that she is confident to sell out all her products early today and attributed the number of buyers to the good weather experienced on Friday.

“Medyo okay kasi okay ang panahon, hindi naman ganon karami kumpara noong wala pa ang pandemya, talagang malakas, maganda. Kahit paisa-isa ang tao, at least, tuloy-tuloy dahil walang ulan. Think positive (kami), iniisip namin na bibenta kami ngayon kasi noong nakaraang taon ay inulan kami,” she said.

In 2020, Petalcorin failed to dispose of all her products due to the bad weather experienced.

She added that there is also a price increase particularly in the fountain and ‘kwitis’ which are now sold for P15 from about P8 to P10 prices before.

“Kasi walang supply kahit sa Bulacan, kaunti lang ‘yong nagbibenta,” she said.

It was also observed in other stalls operating at Barangay San Pedro like the one owned by John Adatto who started in the firecracker business in 1995.

The storekeeper said that they might close before 5:00 pm after selling all their supplies.

“Dito ubos na kami, display na lang. Okay naman ang benta ko, iyan na lang stock ko. Baka nga hindi na ako abutin ng alas singko, uuwi na ako, for the first time. Marami kasing nag-order, mula El Nido, mga nag-set up ng boxes at marami nagpa-show,” she said.

Their supplier from Bocaue, Bulacan has no sufficient supply as no firecrackers were imported from China, she said. The supplies sold are only old stocks from 2020.

“Lahat ng binenta nila ay stock na nila last year, ‘yon ang binili namin. Pero sabing bagong paputok, wala. Kaya nagtaasan ng presyo. Halos lahat (nagtaas) kasi kulang din kami sa kolorato na tinatawag, ‘yon ang nagpapalipad ng kwitis, ‘yon ang nagpapaputok ng fivestar,” she said.

“Kaunting patong lang para hindi ako matirahan at saka alam ko nagbagyong Odette. So akin, kaunting patong, may kita lang, okay na. Kasi ‘yong ibang sobrang tataas. Wala pa nga halos 10 porsyento,” she added.