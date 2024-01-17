Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has bewailed the government’s lack of resources to put up adequate post-harvest facilities and reduce the country’s significant agricultural losses.

“We’re losing about 12.7 to 15 percent of our rice production due to a lack of post-harvest facilities. Sa cold storage, my budget this year is only P1 billion. Ipo-focus ko lahat iyon sa apat na cold storage to address that vegetable issue, but that can only cover part of Luzon,” he said.

Laurel said they would need at least P5 billion to address the cold storage gap throughout the country.

“How do I get the money? I’m still new to the government, so I’m still trying to figure that out,” Laurel said.

He reiterated the plans of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he led a sectoral meeting at the Palace, where the agriculture department presented its three-year plan, “Para sa Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas.”

Laurel said the plan, under the Masagana Agri-Food Infrastructure Modernization (MAFIM) program of the National Food Authority, would focus on expanding agri-fishery areas for increased production, modernizing the agri and fishery production systems, and developing and improving post-harvest systems and infrastructure.

He said that under the three-year plan, the DA would invest more in post-harvest facilities to have more product recovery and to lower the cost of rice and corn.

Laurel said a post-harvest facility would soon rise in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, which has a 120 MT capacity.

Laurel said the DA is eyeing building similar facilities in Concepcion, Tarlac; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Musuan Maramag, Bukidnon.

The MAFIM program includes the construction of 196 dryers, 48 silos, 221 warehouses, 57 rice mills, 24 corn mills, and 638 handling equipment all over the country.

Laurel highlighted that the agency needed to construct several infrastructure projects, such as ports, agri-industrial ports, and cold storage facilities, to tackle the occasional vegetable issues caused by overproduction.

“We also have a very big move in logistics: 30 percent of our produce, especially vegetables, is gone because of wastage because of the poor logistics system in our food supply chain. If we can lessen or hopefully almost eliminate iyong losses na iyon, that will be equivalent to at least 10 to 15 percent less cost sa ating mga vegetables and high-value crops like fruits,” Laurel said.

Laurel said he intends to revamp the DA to make it less regulatory but still effective and developmental in terms of regulations and food safety.