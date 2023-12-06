At least 1,500 individuals received financial and health services and food packs during the “LAB (Lingap at Alagang Bayanihan) for All” medical caravan held at the PGP Convention Center of the provincial capitol on Tuesday, December 5.

The caravan was initiated by the office of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos together with the provincial government of Palawan and 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez and delivered services such as medical consultation, dental services, laboratory testing, eye check-up and legal services among others. The program aims to bring government services closer to the people particularly those from remote areas.

Together with Marcos during the caravan were Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Samuel Zacate, Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman J. Prospero de Vera III, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Mel Robles, Dr. Bogs Rivera of End Cervical Cancer PH, and Dr. Charlie Ho ng Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrist, Inc.

Five beneficiaries also received housing units from the National Housing Authority while select students also received tertiary education subsidy from CHED and technical vocational scholarship grant from TESDA.

“It’s such a pleasure to be here. Palawan is truly known as the jewel of our country. The Lab for All is here to help in our own little ways through medical services and other government services. Lab for All is giving and providing services for the well-being of the Filipinos. Sama-sama tayong babangon muli para sa bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos said in her message during the program.

“Sa ngalan ng sambayanang Palaweño, pasalamatan natin ang ating First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos at kanyang mga kasama sa programang ‘Lab for All’ sa serbisyong inyong ipinagkaloob sa aming lalawigan,” said Governor Socrates.

Meanwhile, similar services were already provided to the residents of Aborlan, Narra, and Brooke’s Point, benefiting approximately 1,500 individuals.

