The La Niña is more likely to last through July as it strengthens through various weather systems observed, and many areas in the country may experience above-normal rainfall in the next months, according to the latest climate forum.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said Sunday that the intensification of La Niña was observed in April, as indicated by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), low-pressure area (LPA), and storm Agaton over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Inaasahan na magpapatuloy ang epekto ng La Niña sa ating bansa hanggang July 2022. Ibig sabihin, maraming lugar pa rin sa ating bansa ang posibleng makaranas ng higit sa normal na dami ng ulan sa susunod na buwan,” he said.

He also stated that the country may expect one storm known as “Caloy” enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the month of May, and that rainfall in Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Negros Orientales, Siquijor, and neighboring areas may be above-normal. The rest of the country will have near-normal precipitation.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, by the last week of May, and low-pressure areas or storms, according to Estareja, are two elements that may contribute to above-normal rainfall.

The weather bureau advises residents of Luzon and Eastern Visayas to take precautions due to the storm’s possible impact.

“Ang mga bagyo ay maaaring mabuo sa Pacific Ocean o sa South Philippine Sea at tatawid sa Philippine Sea in the west northwest direction patungo sa eastern Visayas at Luzon. Pagsapit sa Luzon or near Luzon ay lumilihis ito ng direction pa-northeast naman sa north Philippine Sea at north Pacific Ocean,” he said.

He added that in June, there will be one to two storms to watch, one to three storms in July, and two to three storms in August.