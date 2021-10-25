The state weather bureau announced Monday the onset of the northeast monsoon which could be enhanced by the ongoing La Niña.

According to the statement released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), strong to gale-force winds have prevailed over Northern Luzon. It is due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia and enhanced by the passing of low-pressure areas (LPAs).

“With the ongoing La Niña, NE (northeast) monsoon rainfall may be enhanced that could trigger floods, flash floods, and rain-induced landslides over susceptible areas,” the statement noted.

The state weather bureau previously announced the onset of La Niña and the termination of the southwest monsoon or Habagat.

The gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon has been observed.

“These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of northeast monsoon (Amihan) in the country,” it added.

PAGASA added that with the development observed, the northeast wind flow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air.

In the coming months, the surges of cold temperature may also be expected in the country.

PAGASA advised all concerned government agencies and the public to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts.