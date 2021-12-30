The Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) is one of the Top 15 Most Eye-Catching Natural Wonders In The World that should be on a travel junkie’s bucket list to visit and explore, according to Kuoni, a British long-haul tour operator.

The underground river in Sitio Sabang, Barangay Cabayugan, Puerto Princesa, scored No. 8 on Kuoni’s list, which was compiled using eye-tracking software to determine which spots around the world drew the most attention.

Kuoni noted the PPUR’s outstanding biodiversity and the beauty of its surroundings as reasons for including it on its list of most eye-catching natural wonders.

“Many describe the experience of visiting as ‘otherworldly’ as travelers get the chance to paddle through the impressive cave systems, taking in the natural beauty around them. The cavern itself features eye-catching rock formations and visitors are able to experience the stunning surroundings up close and personal,” the British travel operator said.

On December 17, PPUR’s tourism facilities and forest cover were not spared by Typhoon Odette’s onslaught. The park’s management estimated that around 80 percent of the forest canopy around the Central Park Station alone had been destroyed.

Kuoni said the methodology it used evaluated 61 destinations from around the world.

According to Kuoni, a group of 36 people was shown a series of photos of various destinations in order to conduct the study. The total number of times users glanced at different destinations was recorded using eye-tracking software.

The average length of time people spent looking at a destination was recorded, and the viewing durations were used to rank the destinations in order to determine which were the most ‘eye-catching.’

“To help inspire travelers looking to explore the world again, we wanted to find out which natural wonders around the world were the most eye-catchingly beautiful. Do the stunning beaches in the Maldives prove a hit or is it the impressive Niagara Falls grabbing people’s attention the most?” it said.

Peyto Lake in Canada is at the top of the list, with its turquoise blue waters that stand out even more against the dark forest that surrounds the shoreline.

Boracay in Aklan in Western Visayas also made it on the list of Kuoni’s Top 10 Most Eye-Catching Beaches In The World.

The famous 4-kilometer beach stretch scored No. 10 and was cited for having a “mesmerizing beach” that stands out among other destinations in the country.