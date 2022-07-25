- Advertisement by Google -

Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo is set to debut in Hollywood with the film KPOP: Lost in America! co-starring Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson.

According to some reports, Cha clinched the role after several auditions and screen tests alongside other Korean stars who are active both in music and film.

Charles Melton from “Riverdale” will also be in the movie, and “Interstellar” producer Lynda Obst and “Parasite” executive producer Miky Lee will make it.

The film tells the story of a K-pop boy group that gets lost in Texas, with the members struggling to get to New York for their global debut.

KPOP: Lost in America! will be shot this September and is expected to be shown worldwide in 2023.

