Kpop star and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo is set to visit the Philippines on July 2, as announced by Dunkin Donuts on Twitter.

While details about his visit remain undisclosed, fans of the 26-year-old idol are eagerly anticipating his arrival in the country. #ChaEunWooDunkinPH has already been trending on Twitter.

This won’t be the first time Cha Eunwoo has visited the Philippines. In 2019, he was in Manila as part of a fan meeting tour, where he serenaded fans with his smooth vocals and showcased his impressive dance moves. Last year, he also had a fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum.

During the launch of his Dunkin endorsement earlier in March, Eun Woo hinted that he will be seeing his Filipino fans soon.

Real-life Lee Dong Min, who debuted as a member of the six-piece boy band ASTRO in 2016, gained popularity not only for his singing and dancing skills but also for his striking good looks and charming personality.

Aside from his music career, Cha Eunwoo has also made a name for himself in the acting world. He starred in the hit K-drama “True Beauty” last year, where he played the role of Lee Su-ho, a popular high school student with a soft spot for the main character, Im Ju-kyung.

He also lived in the Philippines for six months to study prior to his Kpop career.

