Beginning February 1, travelers in Palawan and Mindanao can already embark on a hassle-free visa application to Korea through the introduction of the Postal Service Visa Application (PSVA).

This convenient option, exclusively offered through the trusted WExpress courier service, streamlines the Korean visa application process, promising a more convenient experience for applicants.

Tourist visa applicants living in the province and Mindanao no longer have to make lengthy journeys to reach the Korea Visa Application Center (KVAC) situated in Taguig.

KVAC in the Philippines announced on Friday that some select WExpress branches will accept C-3-9 Tourist Visa applications for short-term stays, or under 59 days.

Lani Jamora, officer-in-charge of the WExpress Branch in Puerto Princesa City said on Tuesday that applicants are required to present a government ID for verification and pay non-refundable fees for WExpress and KVAC services. Tourists will receive confirmation emails from WExpress and text messages from KVAC to validate their application and issuance.

“Yong fee ng visa is ₱900, then yong service namin is ₱1,000 at non-refundable ito. Sa February 1 pa ito based doon sa meeting namin kahapon (Monday). Si Korean Embassy ang magsasala at magche-check ng requirements, at ang sa amin dito is acceptance ng basic requirements na isusubmit sa kanila,” she said.

In case KVAC identifies any missing or additional documents, the applicant must submit them to the same WExpress branch within seven working days, without incurring additional fees. If the applicant is unable to personally submit their requirements, family members or co-workers can do so on their behalf with proof of relationship or employment.

Given that the process typically takes around 13 days, KVAC recommends applying for a visa at least four weeks before the intended flight date.

“Kapag approve naman, dito rin ang balik sa amin. Ibabalik na sa applicant yong passport at saka yong visa,” Jamora said.

It’s worth noting that in July 2023, the Korean Embassy in the Philippines ceased accepting visa applications and passport releases in their Taguig office, shifting these processes exclusively to KVAC, which commenced operations on August 29.

WExpress has a branch at Robinsons Place Palawan and its main branch is along Rizal Avenue, Barangay Mangahan, Puerto Princesa City.

Visa Requirements: https://overseas.mofa.go.kr/ph-en/brd/m_3277/list.do

WExpress Branch: https://www.visaforkorea-mn.com/…/WExpress%20(List%20of…