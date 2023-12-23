The Seogwipo (Jeju) Tourist Center and Korean Tourism Information Center opened yesterday in Mercado de San Miguel, Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

City Tourism Department (CTD) Chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. expressed on Saturday that the opening of the center, which is also a cafe, is a beneficial development for Puerto Princesa, offering a focal point for individuals keen on traveling to South Korea to gather information about the country, particularly Jeju Island.

This is also important because it offers a center for the Korean community in the city and Palawan to address their concerns, having a direct connection to the South Korean ambassador to the country, Kim Inchul.

Alvior stated that the new tourism information center will aid in showcasing Puerto Princesa and the province to South Korean citizens, encouraging them to experience the city’s natural beauty.

“Sila yong magca-cater ng mga inquiry ng mga Koreans. Korean din ang may-ari nyan. So, kapag may darating, may mga inquiry about halimbawa tungkol sa Puerto Princesa, makakapagbigay ng impormasyon doon. Kung ano yong mga concerns nila, puwede sila dyan kasi deputized sila ng embassy ng Korea,” Alvior explained.

“Maglalagay din kami ng mga brochures doon. Yong mga taga atin, makakapagtanong din sila doon kung sakaling bibisita sila sa Korea,” he added.

He also noted that according to the Department of Tourism (DOT), Puerto Princesa was the most visited city in the Mimaropa region in November, a fact that could persuade more South Koreans to visit.

The ceremony was attended by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron, businessman Richard Arambulo, Deputy for Palawan of the Korean Ambassador’s Office Peter Kim, and Palawan Korean community representative Elise Kang.