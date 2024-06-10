The Korea Eximbank, one of Korea’s state-owned banks providing international financing for development projects, has expressed interest in funding the expansion of the Puerto Princesa International Airport as envisioned by the city government.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced during Monday’s flag ceremony that bank representatives are arriving this week to hold meetings to discuss the city’s proposal.

Bayron admitted he was earlier discouraged when told by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica) that it would take 2-3 years before the project could start due to the required prerequisites such as a feasibility study.

He said that the Korean bank representatives can start the ball rolling within three months’ time.

“Ang hinihingi natin doon, i-extend yung haba ng runway para mas malalaking aircraft yung pwedeng mag-land, atsaka mag-construct ng bagong terminal, yung meron nang tube (aerobridge) para yung pasahero hindi na bababa sa lupa,” he explained

Bayron announced the planned airport expansion last week after meeting with officials from Eximbank. However, he mentioned that the bank does not grant loans to local government units, so they need to liaise with a national government agency. Therefore, he reached out to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

The Department of Tourism also views the airport expansion as a significant factor that would boost the tourism industry. They cite infrastructure development as one of the critical components that will address challenges facing the sector.