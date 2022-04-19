A 22-year old Filipina has filed a complaint with the city police against a Korean national who allegedly beat her with a golf club in front of her children.

P/Lt. Col. Salvador Tabi said the victim has reported the incident to the police for blotter entry and is preparing to file formal charges against a certain Oh Hoon Kwon, alias Steve Kwon.

Based on the police spot report, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim in front of their two children around 9 a.m. on April 18 in Barangay Tagburos.

“May medical certificate nang hawak ang imbestigador. Sinamahan nila sa hospital ang victim kagabi. Hindi pa under custody ang Korean,” said Tabi.

Meanwhile, Police Station 1 (PS 1) chief P/Maj. Alta Xerxes Cabillage, who has authority over the investigation, said Tuesday the victim is undergoing counselling.

“Hindi pa namin… kung ano yong ugat ng galit ng Korean. Related kasi sa family so hindi namin ma-divulge pa. Sa part kasi yon ng babae. Yong victim nag-u-undergo pa ng counseling, after that saka pa sa regular filing,” Cabillage said.

“Ang na-isyu is seven days of rest ang nakalagay sa medical exam niya. Ang recovery niya ay nasa seven days, pero ito ay supposedly kaninang umaga is na-file na namin ito. Kaso kagabi hindi pa siya decided, kaya hinihintay namin siya. Naka-prepare na lahat, pero hinihintay namin siya,” he added.