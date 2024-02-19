A vehicular accident occurred in Sitio Digueboy, Barangay Guadalupe, Coron, Palawan, Thursday last week, involving a Kawasaki CT 125 and a Honda PCX, with a Korean national behind the wheel.

The Kawasaki CT 125 was driven by Newer Morines Casipe, a 41-year-old fisherman residing in Brgy. Guadalupe, Coron, Palawan at 10:20 p.m. on February 15.

Casipe, without a driver’s license, was accompanied by four back riders, all residents of the same barangay.

Meanwhile, the Honda PCX was rented by a 34-year-old Korean national currently staying in Brgy. Poblacion 3, Coron, also in the said municipality.

The investigation revealed that at 10:20 p.m., Casipe’s Kawasaki motorcycle was positioned in the middle of the road, making way for an incoming motorcycle from their left, the Honda PCX driven by the Korean national.

The Honda PCX, traveling at a high speed towards Coron town proper, failed to avoid the Kawasaki motorcycle, resulting in a collision.

The back riders of both vehicles sustained injuries and were transported to Coron District Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The driver and back rider of the Honda PCX suffered injuries on various parts of their bodies and are currently admitted to Coron District Hospital.