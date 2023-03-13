A Korean funding agency will assist the city government of Puerto Princesa in establishing an integrated fishport, a project Mayor Lucilo Bayron said has long been pending.

Fresh from his trip from South Korea last week, Bayron announced that he was able to meet with the chairman of South Korea’s ruling party who hosted a dinner for them.

“Di ko lang din sure kung member ba sya ng deciding group ng KOICA, ito yung parang JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency),” Bayron told employees of the city government during Monday’s flag ceremony.

“Kung hindi ninyo natatandaan, nag-propose ako ng integrated fishport noon at nag-request din tayo ng technical assistance from KOICA kung paano natin mai-setup yung fishport. Hindi nila nasagot yun at hindi ko na rin inungkat doon,” he added.

Bayron, however, said that Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has committed to assist.

“Ngayon nangako ito na baka meron silang maitulong sa atin. I’m sure marami silang maitutulong sa atin,” he said

He instructed city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa to draft a letter for the request.

“At kung pwede pa nga mag-request ng funding kasi pati funding inaasikaso nila, kung naaayon sa mga mga version nila ng assistance,” he stated.

