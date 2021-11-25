The Silent Sea, a Netflix series about an elite squad sent on a special mission to an abandoned lunar research station, will premiere on December 24.

Set in the year 2075, when Earth has been ravaged by natural resource depletion, this Netflix series chronicles the tale of an elite crew dispatched on a covert mission to an abandoned lunar research station.

The poster for The Silent Sea, which was presented in conjunction with the film’s Christmas Eve lunar launch, features Song Jian (Bae Doona), an astrobiologist who has just stepped foot on the moon. She is a part of an elite group dispatched to the moon to rescue Earth from the devastation caused by resource depletion.

This lone person on the moon, which remains an immensely enigmatic region and undiscovered area for humanity, piques our attention in this adventure narrative and sets the stage for the subject, “What occurred at an abandoned Korean research base?”

While searching for answers to help preserve Earth, the crew becomes entangled in unusual situations and unexpected occurrences that happen in deep space. The suspense surrounding their destinies will have spectators on the tip of their seats.

The Silent Sea is a series based on filmmaker Choi Hang-yong’s film of the same name, which premiered at the 13th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival in 2014 to critical acclaim.

Actor Jung Woo-sung was enthralled by this story that Choi has been crafting for over a decade.

“I loved the spectacular ideas behind the story. I wanted to be involved in creating a sci-fi series that is uniquely Korean,” Jung said.

His participation in the production of the series has garnered much attention from early on. Also joining the creative process of this intriguing story of exploration is writer Park Eun-kyo, who received Best Screenplay awards at the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards for Mother and the Blue Dragon Awards for Crush And Blush.

A juggernaut cast — consisting of Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, and others — portrays the elite team members who risk their lives to participate in a special mission. With the synergy and the intense suspense they create, the sci-fi thriller The Silent Sea will surely become the grand finale of the year 2021 for Korean films and series.