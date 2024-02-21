The Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) led the KOOP-BATA in Palawan Orientation on Monday, February 19, at the Convention Center in Brooke’s Point town.

The event was attended by students and teachers from Brooke’s Point National High School, local officials including members of the Sangguniang Kabataan, and representatives from the Teacher-Consumer Cooperative and Brooke’s Point Municipal Government Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

The Brooke’s Point Municipal Government Employees MPC was assigned to become the guardian cooperative for the upcoming KOOP-BATA in the town.

In August 2023, the KOOP-BATA sa Palawan Program was launched along with the establishment of two KOOP-BATA cooperatives by PCDO – the Koop-Bata San Vicente and Koop-Bata Bataraza. Memoranda of Agreement were also signed with partner agencies.

This year, PCDO plans to establish KOOP-BATA in other municipalities in the province, serving as Laboratory Cooperatives.