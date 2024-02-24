The Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) hailed the initial success of a youth cooperative in Bataraza.

The PCDO said the KOOP-BATA Bataraza, composed mainly of students from Leonides S. Virata Memorial School (LSVMS), was recently able to make some ₱51,000.00 in profit from its business operations.

During the past Valentine’s Day, they organized the KOOP-BATA Cupid Shop, showcasing a variety of products that gained popularity among the youth.

They also ventured into offering printing services.

The PCDO lauded the effective utilization of the financial assistance granted to the cooperative within the past four months.

In September 2023, the Rio Tuba Multipurpose Cooperative, serving as the guardian cooperative, received a loan amounting to ₱300,000 to support the start-up operations of the laboratory cooperative or KOOP-BATA.