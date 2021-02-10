Kiwanis conducts outreach program in Napsan

Heather Orias and Nenita Lizardo of Life Church receives the gift donation from Kiwanis of the Last Frontier president Jocelyne Yu. Photo by The Kiwanis of the Last Frontier Facebook page

More than 132 children, including those with special needs and 30 parents, received gifts such as school supplies, vitamins, hygiene kits, slippers, toys, and food packs from the community outreach program called “Habang may buhay, may PAG-ASA” initiated by the Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier (Kiwanis) at Sitio Pag-asa, Barangay Napsan, Puerto Princesa City.

Conducted on January 30, Kiwanis focused the project on the children’s welfare and well-being, hence its theme “Serving the Children of the World.”





The Kiwanis of the Last Frontier members providing various fun and educational activities for the children and parents. | Photos from The Kiwanis of the Last Frontier Facebook page.

Kiwanis president Jocelyne Yu said most of their projects and outreaches mainly focuses on children.

“Nagkakataon din talaga na ‘yung mga nagiging project namin, talagang naa-align sa mga bata,” Yu said.

Partnering with Kiwanis in their latest endeavor were city councilor Herbert Dilig and Life Church, in cooperation with the Ancient Dynasty Kitchen Express, and with assistance from the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), Tactical Operations Group-7 (TOG-7), and Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4)

The outreach also featured a feeding program, free haircut, educational puppet and magic show, lessons for responsible parenthood and dental hygiene, and fun games.

Yu also said the activity will not be their first and last project, as they are now preparing for a benefit Zumba dance to raise funds for Mark RD Abigo’s medical assistance. Abigo is only 3-years-old and is diagnosed with an eye cancer (Retinoblastoma) which is already on its stage 4.

“This coming February 13, 2021, magkakaroon kami ng benefit Zumba for a cause, dubbed as “Oplan Sagip Paningin” para kay baby Mark RD Abigo, a 3-year-old baby boy from Barangay Magara, Roxas, Palawan, who was diagnosed with stage 4 retinoblastoma. So noong lumapit ‘yung uncle niya sa vice president namin, ang naisip ng grupo namin ay ‘yong pinakamadaling event na pwedeng gawin for fund raising is magpa-Zumba na lang kami kasi siyempre very common and madali naman i-organize,” Yu explained. “We are already selling tickets amounting P50, then whatever proceeds na makukuha namin or mare-raise namin doon sa mga tickets is ibibigay namin doon sa Abigo family for their medical and financial needs,” she added.

Zumba activity | Photo by The Kiwanis of the Last Frontier Facebook page

Yu said that they are also planning to do a community outreach at Binaluan Elementary School in Taytay, Palawan, where they plan to provide transistor radios to be used for the distance learning of the students for the said school.

Yu said they have already reached out with Kiwanis Las Vegas for the support in buying the radios needed and they will also provide and give out some school supplies and bring fun for the kids.

The Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier was founded on May 2017 and is one of the active clubs under Kiwanis International. Currently, there are 5 to 7 clubs actively doing different outreach and projects in different communities.

