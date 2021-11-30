The Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier Palawan (Kiwanis) recently donated 60 units of solar-powered AM/FM transistor radios to Sumbiling Elementary School in Bataraza town, to aid the students in their access to Radio Based-Instruction (RBI) as part of the distance learning method under the new normal, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jocelyn Yu, Kiwanis club president, the school already has its radio station with a frequency of 98.7 megahertz which is being used by the teachers to deliver lessons while students listen through the FM radio.

“Through that radio station doon naibabato ng mga teachers ang kanilang mga lessons sa students [na matatanggap ng bata sa radio]. We just extended assistance with the radio transistors,” she said.

- Advertisement -













Yu said they donated transistor radios to help around 200 more Pala’wan students of the school.

The group first donated 60 units of solar-powered transistor radios which benefited more than 150 students in December 2020.

She added that the school only uses RBI and modular mode of learning.

The distribution activity dubbed as “Radyo para sa Edukasyon ng mga batang Pala’wan ng Sumbiling Elementary School” was conducted in partnership with Division 28 CalNevHa Kiwanis International.

“The bad weather didn’t stop us reaching out to the community after a four-kilometer walk to the school proper,” she said.

Aside from the radio distribution, they also unveiled the first Kiwanis Marker at the Sumbiling Elementary School.

Yu further said they will conduct the same activity in Taytay town where schools also use RBI mode of learning, in 2022.