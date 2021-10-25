The Kiwanis International Division 4E, Palawan celebrated its annual Kiwanis One Day with the theme ” Kiwanis Virtual Health Fair” held at Pilot Elementary School (PES) on Saturday.

Immediate Past Lieutenant Governor Myrna Alforque said Kiwanis One Day is an annual celebration around the world, which was attended by parents with special children in the Special Education (SPed) of (PES) and all Kiwanians in Palawan and across the globe.

“Every year, Kiwanis is celebrating this Kiwanis One Day. We would like to thank our resource speaker Vivian Montes for giving a seminar to the parents on how to cope and understand their special children,” Alforque said.

(Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier Palawan)

The activity includes Zumba, and health and mental awareness.

- Advertisement -

A bag of goodies with a complete hygiene kit was given to the kids and parents.

The preparation of the event was headed by President Jocelyne Siobe Yu of Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier Palawan together with Pres. Gemma Arguelles of Kiwanis Club of Special Education Professionals and Division PRO Jocy Bergonia.