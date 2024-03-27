The family and employer of Christine Joy Jebone, who has been reported missing since March 25, have reached out to the public to help find her.

Jebone was last known to have gone out with co-workers on that evening, accompanied by a certain “Boboy.”

“Nag bar lang sila kasama mga katrabaho, nakabalik ang apat, pero si Jebone ay kasama na ang kinilalang si Boboy na pumasok sa isang bar,” a source told Palawan News.

Currently, Jebone’s employers and coworkers have no contact with her after she reportedly blocked all communication channels.

The last information obtained by Jebone’s employers suggests that she may be in Aborlan. The family and employers are appealing to anyone who knows Boboy or Jebone to inform them of her whereabouts.