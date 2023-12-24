Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, one of the Philippines’ celebrity couples, officially announced the end of their love story yesterday on their social media.

The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry and real-life romance, shared their gratitude for their supporters and their hopes for the future in individual messages that reflect their deep respect and affection for each other.

Kim’s message began with an acknowledgment of the conclusion of their relationship.

“End of a love story. It took me a while to say this until today,” she shared. Included in her message on Instagram were some photos of her and Xian taken in the past.

“We owe our supporters the truth, but we also respect each other’s time of healing. In a relationship, love is always a significant factor, but sometimes love is not enough,” she added.

Almost simultaneously with the news of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s breakup, it also emerged and circulated that the KimXi couple has ended their relationship.

However, neither of them has officially verified this, despite the assertions made by entertainment reporters such as Ogie Diaz and Cristy Fermin, who claimed that the couple had already broken up before December.

There were also speculations going around that their breakup happened due to Xian being involved with someone else. But Ogie clarified on his Youtube vlog on December 12 that this wasn’t the reason he was aware of. Instead, he stated that Kim’s opinion was that Xian didn’t seem to have a long-term plan for their relationship after being together for many years.

Kim said they have decided together to transform their romantic relationship into a lifelong friendship. While expressing gratitude to their supporters for their love, they request privacy as they embark on new life chapters, thanking everyone for their understanding and support.

“Lastly, to Xi, Thank you for the almost 12 years of beautiful memories together one can never imagine. You will always have a place in my heart. Thank you for showing me what love is,” Kim said.

“As we close this chapter, I ask for everyone’s kindness and respect. I hope this clears everything as we all move forward with our lives,” she ended.

In response, Xian shared his own breakup message on the same day, expressing his gratitude for the time they spent together. He acknowledged the cherished moments they had shared and expressed his appreciation for Kim as a person and an artist.

“Dearest Kim, thank you for the long years we have spent loving each other,” Xian began. “The 12 years of my life with you was the best gift I could ever ask for. We have expressed our love for each other to the fullest.”

Xian went on to share his gratitude for the unconditional love and respect he had received from Kim and expressed his well wishes for her future. “I wish that you will find all the happiness and love you are searching for. You deserve nothing but the best.”

He left the door open for their continued connection, stating, “No goodbyes here, I’ll see you around petunia 🌸 @chinitaprincess.”