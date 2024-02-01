Former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan engaged with provincial government officials on Tuesday to address tourism concerns in Palawan.

Governor Dennis Socrates of Palawan welcomed him, and they collaboratively explored a promising joint venture in San Vicente aimed at enhancing the province’s appeal to tourists.

“I think this will be good for the tourism industry, bring jobs, and I am very happy that the local government is very accommodating. And hopefully, this joint venture can be realized,” Pangilinan said

The meeting, attended by key officials, including Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, Board Member Ryan Maminta, Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro Palayon, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, Provincial Engr. Aireen Laguisma, Office of the Governor Chief-of-Staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, PDRRMO Jeremias Alili, Gender and Development Head Richard Winston Socrates, and Executive Assistant Al Rama, focused on exploring the potential collaboration’s details.