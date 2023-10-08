As part of its environmental awareness campaign, Katala Foundation Inc. (KFI) collaborated with 16 junior high school students from Dumarao National High School to release captive-bred turtles into a protected watershed area on a humid Friday morning.

The students comprised the first and second batches of scholars in KFI’s scholarship program, which only began last year. They released 14 Palawan forest turtles, locally known as “bacoco”, into an undisclosed watershed areas in Roxas.

These turtles are part of KFI’s flagship species, the Palawan forest turtle (Siebenrockiella leytensis), which thrives in swampy areas. They are a result of the third successful batch from the conservation breeding program at the Katala Institute for Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation (KIEBC) in Narra.

In total, 18 turtles were released—12 were named after the scholars, and the remaining six were released into a different watershed by Katala’s wildlife enforcement officers. Fourteen of these turtles were bred and raised for five years by Kimberly Rose Barlas, the turtle and angolin keeper at KIEBC.

Evalyn Acierto, a teacher at Dumarao National High School (DNHS) and the adviser for the KFI scholars, expressed her gratitude for the students’ participation in the event.

“Dalawang beses pa lang tayong nainvolve sa ganitong activity, una yung tree planting, pangalawa ito, sana magtuloy-tuloy siya,” Acierto said.

“Kahit mag-graduate kayo sana ay matuloy ang pagprotekta niyo sa mga wildlife,” she added.

Present at the releasing event were representatives from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and school advisers from DNHS, who supervised the students during their trek to swampy watershed areas.

Regarding the challenges faced by the turtles in the wild, Barlas pointed out that poachers pose the greatest threat to the species, followed by habitat conversion.

While these turtles primarily feed on kandis and other wild fruits, and they prey on snails and worms, their natural predator is the monitor lizard.

However, human predators are mostly to blame for their critically endangered state.

The Palawan forest turtles that were released were still young, ranging in age from three and a half to five and a half years. Adults of the species are only active at night, however, juveniles ultimately become active during the day.

The event took place throughout the day to allow pupils who “adopted” the turtles and pledged to care for the species in general to participate.

“Ang bacoco talaga, nocturnal animals yan sila, tapos yung mga wild mahiyain pa sa tao kasi paminsan lang sila makakita sa mga habitats nila. Pero ito, sanay na i-handle ng tao,” added Barlas.

KFI started breeding the Palawan forest turtles in 2018. They are listed as a protected species under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521, and listed as “critically endangered” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.