The “five pillars” of the juvenile justice system in Palawan held a two-day Consultation Dialogue on Thursday, November 22 at the New Casamila Hotel, Puerto Princesa.

The event, organized by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) of the Palawan Provincial Government in collaboration with the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee– MIMAROPA, was part of the celebration of the 12th Juvenile Justice and Welfare Consciousness Week with the theme “Nourishing Dreams, Shaping Futures: Ensuring the Right to Health and Well-being of all Children.”

Representatives from Law Enforcement, Prosecution, Judiciary, Correctional, and the Community shared insights and experiences. Participants included law enforcers in the province, Local Social Welfare and Development Officers, Judges, Clerks of Court, Court Social Workers, Public Attorneys, some Women & Child Protection Desk Officers, PSWDO Staff, DSWD Regional Staff, and some personnel from the Regional Juvenile Justice & Welfare Committee (RJJWC).

Social Welfare Officer III Rosa Fe Roxas of RJJWC MIMAROPA discussed the situation of Children-at-Risk (CAR) and Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) in Palawan and the entire MIMAROPA region.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Officer III Miramelinda Leuterio of DSWD MIMAROPA reminded attendees of the proper protocols in handling cases involving CAR and CICL.

Judge Arlene B. Guillen of RTC Branch 14- Family Court also provided updates on the Implementing Rules and Regulation of RA 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.