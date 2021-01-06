KC Concepcion starts 2021 with sand, sea, and sky in El Nido

In her Instagram post six days ago, she was at Nacpan Beach where she said she was ending the year 2020 with a “sea of emotions”.

Filipino actress, singer, TV host, entrepreneur, and jewelry designer KC Concepcion opened New Year 2021 for herself with a vacation for some sand, sea, and sky in El Nido in northern Palawan.

In her Instagram post six days ago, she was at Nacpan Beach where she said she was ending the year 2020 with a “sea of emotions”.

“This year we learned that when faced with hard times, it’s our choice to either sink or swim,” she said.

A photo at Angkla Beach Club & Boutique Resort showed the actress standing in front of a public display sign indicating 2021.

Most notable among her bikini photos, however, were those of her playing on the beach with stray dogs and even posing with one while resting her back on the grass.

“Palawan puppies are surprisingly sweet,” the actress said.

Aside from being the first national ambassador against hunger of the UN World Food Programme, KC is also the ambassador of the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature Philippines.

She joined the WWF late last year, helping “spread awareness on food security and sustainable consumption and production in environmental conservation”.

The actress is currently rumored to be in a relationship with American-Filipino singer and rapper Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas. In her El Nido new year’s getaway vacation, he was rumored to be with her due to a photo posted on social media that seemed to show Apl.de.ap was also in the town.

