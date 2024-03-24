Actress KC Concepcion shared a glimpse of her future plans as she visited San Vicente, Palawan, documenting her trip on Instagram Stories on Friday, March 22.

Concepcion hinted at developing a property where she envisions creating a retreat for her loved ones.

She expressed her excitement about the prospect of creating a space where her family and friends can enjoy time together, showcasing a picturesque piece of land overlooking the sea.

Accompanied by engineers who were seen marking the property, she shared her eagerness to share this space with people dear to her.

“I can’t wait to share this place with my special someone, and make new memories with family and friends,” she said.

“We do what we can, with what we have, where we are,” she added.