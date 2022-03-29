Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her 26th birthday on March 26 by surprising her fans with a sexy photo of her in the summer. It has since gone viral, with more than a million hearts on her Instagram account.

The actress, whose popularity rose from starring in the television series Pangako Sa ‘Yo and films like Hello, Love, Goodbye, said the photo celebrates her body, which she has learned to truly embrace in her quest for self-love.

Part of a collection for Preview PH, it also honors those who have helped her grow and continue to make her life worthwhile, as well as those who haven’t but have made her stronger and more resilient.

“I celebrate courage, being vulnerable, and the choice to stand up no matter what life throws at me. I celebrate joy, finding happiness in the simplest things, and laughing at the silliest jokes. I celebrate the challenges and struggles that ultimately shaped me to become a better person. And lastly, I celebrate my voice, being able to stand up for the things I believe in and speak up for myself unfiltered,” she posted.

Preview PH, in a post on its verified IG account, said Kathryn’s “bold vigor to shed off the remnants of her squeaky clean, girl-next-door image isn’t anything out of the blue.”

“In her 2019 Preview cover, she once penned an open letter to fans, explaining how she can’t possibly be their Teen Queen forever. Kathryn’s aware that her teenage dream has long come and gone. Yes, it made her, brick by brick. But now that she’s living in the after, she’s waiting for everyone else to catch up,” the Philippines’ premier fashion and beauty magazine and online resource by Summit Media said.