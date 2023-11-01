Just like in other places, local storytellers in Palawan have been interweaving stories of ghostly and superstitious creatures into the intricate fabric of its folklore for generations.

Among these mystical beings, the “Mangalok” stands out as a particularly mysterious creature of the night, leaving Palaweños who believe in it with shivers down their spines.

Mangalok: The winged predator of Palawan

Cryptid Wiki describes the “Mangalok” as a sinister variant of the “aswang,” residing deep within Palawan and in scattered parts of Western Visayas. Often invisible, this creature has inspired countless tales and rituals aimed at warding off its malevolent intentions.

Folklore has it that the “Mangalok” takes the form of a winged, captivating woman when visible. By day, it hides among the highest tree branches, veiling its face with long hair. But when the sun sets, it takes flight to prey on the unsuspecting.

Young individuals, especially children, are believed to be the main focus of this nighttime hunter. It stealthily enters homes where the residents are peacefully sleeping, in search of its prey. The way it feeds is especially horrifying, as it employs its lengthy, tubular tongue to extract the life force through the belly of its victim, reminiscent of the traditionally feared “manananggal.”

Stories handed down also said that the “Mangalok” harbors a malicious craving for the unborn children of pregnant women. Nonetheless, the creature is said to be repelled by the female reproductive anatomy, which poses a unique form of supernatural protection.

Like many “aswang” creatures, the “Mangalok” exhibits twisted behaviors. It has been known to infiltrate houses during funerals, replacing the deceased with impostors like banana trunks or branches. Perched atop the coffins, it feasts on the innards of the departed.

Observers of this gruesome act mistake the weight of the coffin as a sign of the deceased’s reluctance to leave the living world, all while the Mangalok laughs at the pallbearers.

Gokgok: The call of the dark

A peculiar belief connects the “Mangalok” to the calls of the “Gokgok,” the spotted wood owl, at night. It is feared that when the “Gokgok’s” eerie sound fills the air, the “Mangalok” is on the prowl, sometimes even disguising itself as the owl. People shiver at the thought, as it portends death and misfortune.

Elders advise that upon hearing the “Gokgok”, one should stay quiet and not make any noise, allowing it to pass. Mimicking its call is also discouraged, as this could attract its attention.

Kirit Kirit: The ominous twilight bird

The “Kirit Kirit”, another sinister creature, takes the form of a black bird, comparable in size to a pigeon, and has a noticeable red eye. These birds make their presence known in the evening, their eerie shadows and haunting calls instilling a sense of dread among the local residents.

Just like the “Gokgok,” some believe that the “Kirit Kirit” is a person who transforms into a “Mangalok.” Hearing its call in the evening is considered a foreboding sign, indicating the presence of the “Mangalok.” Paradoxically, the louder the sound, the farther away the “Mangalok” is, whereas a fainter sound means it is near. The call of the “Kirit Kirit” is interpreted as an ominous sign, foreshadowing an impending death.

‘Lason’ and the poisoned ‘Tapik’ of Aborlan

The town of Aborlan in Southern Palawan is infamous for a peculiar belief related to poison, or “lason.” People in this town are said to have the capability to poison others either by physically adding toxins to their food or simply by uttering ominous words over it.

There is a belief among some that this malicious power can be attained through a straightforward action known as “tapik,” or tapping.

Unfortunately, the concept of lason is not confined to Aborlan. It is often linked, regretfully, to the numerous ethnic groups residing in the area.

Palaweños are afraid of the dark

While these eerie tales have their place in Palawan’s history and culture, modern-day challenges have entered the lives of Palaweños. Brownouts, in particular, have become a source of frustration and even rage among the residents.

Frequent power outages, or “brownouts,” have plagued the province, often resulting in damaged appliances and the outpouring of expletive-laden social media posts. The disruption caused by these blackouts has Palaweños on edge, adding a contemporary twist to the province’s ongoing struggles.

In a place where the supernatural is deeply woven into the tapestry of daily existence, the chilling stories of the “Mangalok,” the ominous “Gokgok” and “Kirit Kirit,” as well as the alleged enigmatic practices of “lason” and “tapik,” remain a source of fascination for the residents of Palawan.

Whether they are mere superstitions or not, the legends of mystical creatures, coupled with the frustration caused by frequent power outages, attest to the enduring influence of folklore and underscore the challenges that this developing province continues to face.