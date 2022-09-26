- Advertisement by Google -

Typhoon Karding has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but the national weather service predicts cloudy skies and rain showers due to the southwest monsoon in some provinces, including Palawan.

Karding (international name Noru), which left five first responders dead in Bulacan, flooded properties, and knocked out power lines in provinces along its path, is now moving in the direction of Indo-China.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Tuesday morning that no other weather disturbance is being monitored in and out of the country’s borders.

“Ngayong araw, inaasahan natin na maulap ang kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, at Palawan,” Aurelio said.

- Advertisement -

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will have fair weather, but thunderstorms in the afternoon and night could bring isolated rain showers.

Western Visayas, meanwhile, will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while Mindanao will also have fair weather, he added.

The southwest monsoon will continue to affect the country in the next three days, but Aurelio said they expect it to move away as it is being pulled by Karding.

About Post Author