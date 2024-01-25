Human rights group Karapatan, along with environmental activists, human rights defenders, and press freedom advocates, marked the 13th anniversary of the killing of Palawan broadcaster and environmental defender Dr. Gerry Ortega, pointing fingers at the Marcos Jr. administration, citing a lack of political will and extreme delays in delivering justice for Ortega and other victims of extrajudicial killings.

The group expressed concern over the recent Supreme Court decision granting former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, the alleged mastermind in Ortega’s killing, the request to transfer the trial from Palawan to Quezon City.

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay questioned the “inordinate” delays spanning three administrations, emphasizing the prolonged denial of justice for the Ortega family.

“This is the real ‘miscarriage of justice.’ The alleged mastermind is at large, displaying power and connections among government officials and allies. The current administration cannot absolve itself anymore of this prolonged injustice, like the hundreds more cases of extrajudicial killings, including the 87 more victims under Marcos Jr.,” Palabay asserted.

The group also said that the visit of United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan, which coincides with the anniversary of the Ortega killing, adds an international dimension to the issue of extrajudicial killing in the country.

Karapatan urged the Marcos Jr. administration to be held accountable for the continued injustice against the Ortega family and numerous journalists, media practitioners, rights defenders, and freedom of expression advocates.

“We demand the Marcos Jr. administration be held accountable for Gerry Ortega and other victims of killings. At the same time, we call to stop the killing of journalists, environmental defenders, and rights activists under the Marcos Jr. administration. This government should be ashamed of its statements that press freedom and freedom of expression are vibrant in the Philippines,” Palabay concluded.