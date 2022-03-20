Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Gregg Homan.

Angelica made the announcement herself on Saturday, putting a snapshot of her ultrasound examination inside a glass bottle set in the sand on her Instagram account @iamangelicap. She and Gregg can be seen in the photo wearing matching white outfits against a blue sky backdrop.

“Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na ina na po ako,” Angelica stated.

“Opo, may matres ako mga, baklaaah! Ipagpapasalamat ko na rin ang mga kapamilya, kaibigan, at mga Marites na sumuporta, nagdiwang, nagdasal, at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa pamilya namin,” she added.

Angelica’s friends congratulated her after learning the good news. Among them are GMA and ABS CBN actors and actresses Marianne Rivera, Kim Chiu, Angeline Quinto, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Dimples Romana, Marco Gumabao, Diego Loyzaga, and others.

“OMG!!! Finally, [the] secret is out!!! Super happy for you, momsy!!! I love you so much! You deserve every blessing na natatanggap mo ngayon,” Kim said.

“Ayan na, [emojis] happy for you, ganda and Greg!” said Dimples, one of Angelica’s closest friends who is also pregnant.

Angelica and Gregg were caught exchanging love messages on social media in November 2020, sparking rumors about their relationship. Angelica confirmed that he was already her boyfriend on January 1, 2022. On July 11, 2022, they will celebrate their second anniversary as a couple.