The fact that they are brown eggs does not automatically imply that they are organic and are best for health-conscious people than the white ones, according to the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD).

DOST-PCAARRD said in a press statement that Dr. Synan Baguio, director of the Livestock Research Division of DOST-PCAARRD, gave light to the common belief, by explaining that not all brown eggs are organic and they do not necessarily come from native chickens.

“Ang brown eggs ay hindi po automatic na organic at hindi rin po automatic na itlog sila ng native chickens. Ang kulay po ng itlog ng manok ay naka-base sa lahi ng manok na ginagamit natin na pag-produce ng itlog,” Baguio said as he answered DOST-PCAARRD’s Agri-Aqua Ambassador Marvin Agustin’s query about brown eggs being so-called organic by many.

The video is part of the Council’s Flavors of Science (FOS) campaign, which recognizes the efforts of people involved in food production, including farmers, fisherfolks, researchers, and scientists, among others.

How do we know if the egg is organic?

Eggs produced organically come from chickens raised in farms certified as adhering to the principles and standards of organic production. Organic eggs are preferred especially by health-conscious consumers whose aim is to maximize health benefits gained from consuming products that use fewer chemicals in their production.

Baguio enlightened the public that a product can only be organic if it follows a certain principle and protocol in producing organic products. He also stated that to ensure that a product is organic, it should have a certification indicating that it underwent an organic production process.

However, it is safe to label egg products or food products as ‘naturally produced’ if they did not use chemicals or artificial components in the process of production.

“Tatawagin lang po natin na organic ang isang pagkain kung ito ay pinoproduce na sinusunod ang mga prinsipyo at patakaran sa pagpoproduce ng organic,” said Dr. Baguio. “Ang katunayan po dito, magiging ‘legit’ na organic lang yan kung mayroong certification as organic product. Kung wala pong certification, pwede na po natin silang tawagin na naturally produced kung hindi natin sila ginagamitan ng maraming mga kemikal o yung mga artipisyal na mga pakain sa pagproduce ng mga produktong ito.”

Earlier this year, the DOST-PCAARRD launched its FOS campaign that aims to educate the public on the science behind food production. The campaign will tackle topics on various agricultural commodities such as sweet potato, native animals, and aquatic commodities. DOST-PCAARRD also introduced Marvin Agustin as the Council’s official Agri-Aqua Ambassador for this campaign.