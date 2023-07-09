The city government has recently opened the new public market in Barangay Kamuning, which Mayor Lucilo Bayron anticipates will not only enhance the livelihoods of agricultural producers but also foster a stronger connection between rural and urban economies.

Completed over a month ago, Mayor Bayron led the commissioning of the Kamuning Public Market, which cost an estimated P59.5 million, on July 7, coinciding with the celebration of his 77th birthday.

It features a 2,000-square meter floor area with 180 stalls for both wet and dry goods market sellers, food spaces, other rentable units, and a 72-square meter mezzanine dedicated to public market management.

Bayron said he envisions that the public market will motivate farmers and fishermen to work harder in cultivating and fishing because they now have a guaranteed place to sell their products and earn income.

Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron addresses the crowd gathered at the new Kamuning Public Market during its commissioning before the weekend. (Photo from the City Information Office)

He emphasized that it is important to provide equal opportunities to remote barangays so they can keep up with the progress in the urban areas.

“Isa ito sa limang public markets na kino construct ngayon, at ito ang unang natapos. Ang design nito, kombinasyon ng traditional public market at modern—parang may pagka market mall siya,” he told Palawan News.

“Ito ay support natin sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at iba pang gustong mag-negosyo, kasi marami sila doon sa Kamuning,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the City Information Office (CIO), market supervisor Joseph Vincent Carpio said each stall in the meat and fish section is equipped with its own tap and sink. The water supply is clean and well-maintained, while the aisles are spacious and wide, allowing for easy movement of shoppers.

He pointed out that almost all of the stalls in the market are currently occupied, although not all of them operate on a daily basis. Business owners from the areas of Kamuning, Inagawan, and Inagawan Sub-colony are given priority to sell their products in the public market.

Market day or direct supplier deliveries occur every Friday and Saturday, allowing neighboring municipalities to bring their goods and products for sale. Carpio assured that the number of vendors will increase as more people visit and make purchases at the Kamuning Public Market.

Continuous development efforts are also being made in the vicinity of Kamuning Public Market, he said.

The road leading to the building and the parking area are being paved to provide more comfort for commuters. One day before the event, street lights were also inaugurated to extend the vending hours.