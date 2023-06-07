The city government inaugurated the newly constructed Kamuning Public Market in Barangay Kamuning on May 30.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron led the inauguration ceremony, accompanied by some councilors and members of the Kamuning Barangay Council.

According to City Architect Honesto Teves, the market follows a mall concept.

The entire floor area spans 2,000 square meters, with an additional 72 square meters of mezzanine space that will serve as the market’s office. The project costs ₱59,489,076.22, funded by the city government.

The market is divided into wet and dry sections, each with 60 stalls. There are also stalls and units available for rent, as well as a food court.

The market also incorporates sustainable features, such as two rainwater collectors for restroom and irrigation use, in addition to an elevated water tank.

Aside from the building itself, plans for further development in the area have already been mapped out. These include fencing the entire area, road segmenting, establishing a parking area, and constructing a terminal in front of the market. There are also plans to add a gasoline station.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron expressed hope that the new market would provide strong support for the local economy, not only for Barangay Kamuning but also for neighboring communities. He emphasized the market’s potential as a destination for fresh produce, encouraging everyone to cherish and maintain the facility.

About Post Author