The Kamandag joint military exercise, aimed at enhancing military readiness and mutual capabilities between the Philippines and the United States to respond to potential crises in the Indo-Pacific region, concluded on Friday at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan.

The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), which co-led the Kamandag 07-23, also known as Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat, with the U.S. Marine Corps, stated that the conclusion of the 7th iteration of the interoperability defense exercise this year represents a milestone in the ongoing cooperation and alliance between the two countries.

The PMC noted that the collaborative military drill, involving representatives and spectators from Japan, South Korea, and Britain, showcased exceptional professionalism, coordination, and unity among participating forces, emphasizing their commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability.

Brigadier General Jimmy Larida, this year’s exercise director of Kamandag, emphasized the importance of taking an active role in training and military exercises, highlighting that it allows the PMC to keep up and strive to be at the cutting edge of technology, thereby enhancing their capabilities.

Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Executive Officer Lt. Col. Steven Sprigg and 3rd Marine Brigade commander Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr. during the conclusion ceremony for Kamandag 07-23 at Marine Camp Rodolfo Punsalang in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City. (Photo from 3rd Marine Brigade)

“By actively participating in exercises like this, we ensure that the Marine Corps remains at the forefront of technological advancements, operational excellence, and mission readiness,” he said.

Between November 9 and 20, both the Philippine and U.S. forces engaged in a wide variety of joint training activities. These included training in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, operations related to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, search and rescue operations on both land and in littoral areas, coastal defense training, and amphibious operations.

The PMC said the participation of observers from the United Kingdom accentuates the global importance of this collaboration.

In Palawan, where Philippine and U.S. Marines participated in coastal defense drills, Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., the commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, noted that the experiences they acquired during the exercise also symbolize the development of strong ties with their counterparts.

“The lessons we learned will undoubtedly be helpful in the years to come. More importantly than the training, exchanges, and experiences shared is the friendship that we have develop throughout the exercise period,” he said.

The commitment of the Philippines and the United States to strengthening their alliance and enhancing regional security is evident in Kamandag, the PMC said. The recognition of contributions from all participants, including service members and support staff, reflects the cooperative spirit and dedication that contributed to the exercise’s achievement.

Major General Arturo Rojas, the PMC commandant, emphasized that through Kamandag, they have demonstrated the limitless possibilities of collaboration.

He added that the forces showed a united determination to maintain peace and security in the region while improving their capability for swift and decisive action in various operational areas.