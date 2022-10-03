The Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) 06-22 joint military exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) officially begins today, October 3, with a simultaneous virtual opening ceremony across the country.

In Palawan, the opening ceremony will be held at the 3rd Marine Brigade Headquarters at Barangay Tiniguiban.

The Philippine-led military exercise seeks to forge bilateral exchanges between Philippine and U.S. forces focused on littoral, territorial, and coastal defenses that aim to improve the interoperability of both countries’ marine corps in the context of maritime awareness and coastal defense.

“The KAMANDAG 06-22 exercise in Palawan is important because it builds an effective and ready force capable of responding to security challenges, capacitates PMC forces to conduct maneuvers across all ranges of military operations; and it demonstrates readiness in amphibious operations and humanitarian and disaster response,” said 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida.

For the Palawan-leg of the exercise, nine sub-events for Combined Interoperability Events (CIOE) 8 focused on maritime awareness and coastal defense will be held at the Western Command Joint Operational Area from October 3–14. This will be held together with the elements of the 11th Marine Expedition Unit (MEU) of the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Aside from the exchange of capabilities, Larida highlighted that the joint military exercise cements the relationship between both the Philippines and the United States.

“Likewise, hosting KAMANDAG here is an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding security alliance which built decades of friendship between both countries,” he added.

