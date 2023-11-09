A Gift Giving and Medical Mission Program “Kalinga para kay Lolo at Lola,” organized by the Community Pharmacist Association of Drug Store Association of the Philippines (DSAP), Palawan Chapter, brought joy to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Inagawan Sub-Colony (ISC) and Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) Sta. Lucia on October 28.

Led by Ms. Andrea Fajardo, DSAP Palawan Chapter President, and Ms. Daisy Dela Chica, Team Leader, the group organized a gift-giving activity, distributing essential grocery items and food packs to the PDL.

They conducted medical check-ups for PDLs aged 50 and above, providing vitamins and prescribed medicines.

IPPF Superintendent C/CINSP Gary A Garcia expressed gratitude to DSAP Palawan Chapter’s initiative in bringing comfort and support to the PDL under their care.