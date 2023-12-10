Kalayaan Vice Mayor Beltzasar Alindogan was involved in an accident this morning when one of the front tires of the municipal service vehicle he was driving burst, causing it to go flat.

His pickup truck swerved out of control, causing a collision with two tricycles on the Barangay Sicsican highway in Puerto Princesa, resulting in both his vehicle and one of the tricycles falling to the side of the road and ending up in a rice field.

Roteryo Salazar, owner of one of the tricycles, said that apart from Alindogan, there were several passengers who were saved and taken to a nearby medical facility.

“Tumulong din kami—may apat na elderly at limang minors ata,” Salazar said.

Councilor Maurice Phillip Alexis Albayda, acting as Alindogan’s spokesperson, said that he and the passengers were en route at approximately 6:30 a.m. to Barangay Berong in Quezon town in southern Palawan to welcome residents returning from Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea when the accident happened.

“Vice Mayor Alindogan figured in an accident while on a mission to serve constituents coming from Pag-asa Island at Buliluyan port. Isinabay niya ang paghatid sa kaniyang pamilya at idrop sa Berong, Quezon, Palawan, at para bisitahin ang Kalayaan Resource Center sa nasabing lugar bago tumungo sa Buliluyan. Subalit sa bandang Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa, pumutok ang gulong ng service vehicle na nagdulot ng aksidente,” he said.

Albayda confirmed that both Alindogan and the passengers in his vehicle are unharmed and in a safe condition.