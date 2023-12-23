The municipal council of Kalayaan, located in the West Philippine Sea area, has passed a resolution advocating for the use of the town’s name in media reports, over the commonly used “Pag-asa Island”.

This move, stated in Resolution No. 156-015 of 2023, was unanimously approved on December 20 during a regular council session.

Authored by Councilor Maurice Phillip Alexis Albayda, the resolution appeals to various media organizations, including the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP), Western Command Defense Press Corps (WDPC), and others, to refer to the area as “Kalayaan” instead of “Pag-asa Island” in their coverage.

The aim is to promote accurate and uniform recognition of the geographical locations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), particularly those governed by Kalayaan.

“The representatives of the people from the municipality of Kalayaan came together in this resolution to advocate for our sovereignty and territorial integrity. We recognize the media as valuable allies in establishing enduring standards and references, especially in acknowledging the legitimacy of the Municipality of Kalayaan, Palawan,” he said.

Albayda said the jurisdiction of Kalayaan encompasses several Philippine-claimed territories such as Pag-asa Island, which serves as the administrative hub of the town, and others like Patag, Likas, Lawak, Parola, Kota, Rizal Reef, Ayungin Shoal, covering an expanse of about 66,000 square miles.

The resolution references Presidential Decree 1596 from 1978, enacted by former President Ferdinand Marcos, which officially recognized Kalayaan as a municipality within Palawan and outlined its boundaries.

“This is an assertive push for our rights and authority in the reefs, archipelagos, seas, and other parts of our West Philippine Sea, and this is for our courageous citizens and for our beloved Philippines,” Albayda said.

“This is for public recall and awareness that the West Philppine Sea is ours,” he added.

Albayda underscores the role of media in effectively communicating information about the municipality of Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea, advocating for a shift in focus from Pag-asa Island to the broader Kalayaan area.

As of now, Kalayaan is home to approximately 227 residents, spread across 66 households. The figure does not included the military and coast guard personnel stationed on various islands.