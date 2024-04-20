The municipality of Kalayan has officially proclaimed its bet for the 2024 Mutya ng Palawan pageant – 20-year-old stunner Margaritha Alexandra Garcia.

Garcia was formally endorsed as the town’s candidate in the pageant by its mayor, Roberto del Mundo. The pageant is slated to be part of the annual Baragatan celebration of the provincial government in June.

“We are thrilled to announce that Ms. Alexandra Garcia has been chosen as the official candidate representing our beautiful municipality of Kalayaan for the prestigious Mutya ng Palawan 2024 pageant,” the municipality announced on its official FB page.

“Alexandra is a shining example of Kalayaan’s grace, intelligence, and beauty. We know she’ll make us all proud as she competes for the crown.”

The 20-year-old beauty with Cebuana roots told Palawan News she is looking forward to joining the pageant as an opportunity to represent the most remote municipality in the province.

“If you talk about the West Philippine Sea, the main thing that comes to people’s mind is the tension caused by China’s actions against the Philippines. But really, Kalayaan and the West Philippine Sea is more than that, it is a piece of paradise that we Filipinos should care for and defend as our own,” Garcia said.