Kalayaan town mayor Roberto Del Mundo is facing a one-month suspension after the Office of the Ombudsman found him and nine other town officials liable for “simple misconduct” in relation to a grave abuse of authority and misconduct complaint filed against them in 2018.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Palawan chief Virgilio Tagle told Palawan News the suspension order was served Friday, November 4.

Based on the resolution obtained by Palawan News, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the suspension in August of 2019 and had it signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires in December last year.

Tagle said that Del Mundo personally received the order.

Vice Mayor Billy Alidogan has taken over from Del Mundo as the town’s chief executive.

“Sa order na naiserve namin ang nakalagay doon ay effective immediately, So agad na nag assume na din ang Vice Mayor si Billy Alindogan as acting municipal mayor. Nauna na naming nai serve ang kay mayor, yung iba kasi inaalam pa naming kung saan, pipilitin naming na maiserve sa kanila ng maayos ang desisyon ng Ombudsman,” Tagle said.

Aside from Del Mundo, former Kalayaan vice mayor Hermoso Ornopia and Sangguniang Bayan members Ramon Alaska, Mario Flores, Ronnie Cojamco, Walter Conde, Rolland Palay, Marilou Vales, Janet Villamor, and Renato Hingpit were found liable for violating the procurement act.

Although they are already out of government service, they were penalized with a fine equivalent to one month of their previous salary.

“Among the respondents, si Mayor del Mundo na lang ang nasa position. Ang iba, sa halip na suspension dahil wala n sila sa government service, fine na lang,” Tagle added.

The Ombudsman’s decision traces its roots to a complaint filed by a certain Rodrigo Jaca in April 2018, claiming that Del Mundo and other town officials campaigned for his rival, former municipal executive assistant Allan Dellosa, in the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as Punong Barangay of Brgy. Pag-asa, using the resources of the local government unit, resulting in his loss.

The complaint also includes del Mundo’s request to the Sangguniang Bayan to let him sign a vessel charter agreement with the owner of the M/L Aljhaen-3. The council allegedly quickly passed a resolution in favor of del Mundo’s request.

According to election fraud claims against Del Mundo and other Kalayaan officials, they allegedly used this boat to bring voters from the mainland.

The Office of the Ombudsman found that the claims of partisan political activity were not true based on the resolution.

However, the tribunal ruled that the vessel charter agreement and the resolution passed by the council were violations of the procurement law.

Meanwhile, Kalayaan town spokesperson Ariel Carlos told Palawan News that Del Mundo is taking the suspension order “very positively.”

“Sa ngayon po, tinetake ni Mayor ang chance na makapagpahinga na din,” Carlos said.

This is Del Mundo’s third term as mayor of Kalayaan.

About Post Author