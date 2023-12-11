The municipal government of Kalayaan strongly criticized the recent belligerent actions by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and its maritime militia.

These actions targeted civilian resupply ships, including the M/L Kalayaan, in the West Philippine Sea.

Issued by municipal information officer Ariel Carlos on Monday, the statement denounced the use of water cannons and blocking maneuvers by the CCG and Chinese maritime militia against Filipino resupply ships en route to BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) at Ayungin Shoal, within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The municipality of Kalayaan has declared these acts as breaches of Philippine sovereignty and international regulations, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award. It firmly rejects China’s territorial claims over Ayungin Shoal, recognized as part of the Philippines’ EEZ and continental shelf.

The statement expressed serious concerns over the harassment and dangerous tactics used against these vessels, endangering crew lives and damaging equipment. Such aggressive behavior was labeled as a clear violation of Philippine sovereignty and international law.

“We view with grave concern the harassment, obstruction, and deployment of water cannons against these vessels, putting the lives of their crew at risk and causing damage to their equipment. This act of aggression constitutes a blatant violation of Philippine sovereignty and international laws,” the Kalayaan statement said.

On December 10, CCG ships targeted BRP Cabra, Unaizah Mae 1, and M/L Kalayaan with water cannons.

The municipal government’s boat, part of the rotation and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre, sustained significant engine damage from the high-pressure water. Only Unaizah Mae 1 managed to reach the Philippine Navy ship to deliver supplies and Christmas provisions.

M/L Kalayaan plays an important role in transporting civilians and essential supplies back and forth from Pag-asa Island in the contested area.

The statement urges China to halt its hostile actions and respect the Philippines’ rights over its EEZ and continental shelf. It also calls for international condemnation of China’s conduct and for holding it responsible.

“We call upon the international community to condemn these acts of aggression and hold China accountable for its actions. The Philippines has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue. However, it will not hesitate to defend its territorial integrity and sovereign rights in accordance with international law,” the municipal government, headed by Mayor Roberto del Mundo, stated.

The statement concluded by expressing solidarity with the Philippine Coast Guard and affirming the nation’s determination to protect its maritime borders and maintain peace and stability in the WPS.

The municipal government asserted its refusal to be intimidated by China’s coercive tactics and its dedication to defending the nation’s territorial integrity while promoting peace in the region.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Filipinos and the brave men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard who are tirelessly protecting our maritime borders. We will not be intimidated by China’s bullying tactics, and we will remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity and promoting peace and stability in the West Philippine Sea,” it added.