The Sangguniang Bayan of Kalayaan adopted today a resolution “strongly urging the People’s Republic of China to respect the international norm and rule of law in connection to the July 12, 2016 International Tribunal decision that favored the Philippines in the then dispute in the West Philippine Sea.”

SB Member Maurice Phillip Alexis Albayda who authored the resolution said for seven years now, China has been disregarding the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding the territorial dispute in WPS, to the dismay of the Filipino people, particularly of Kalayaan town residents.

Albayda filed the resolution during their regular session today which coincided with the 7th year anniversary of the international tribunal’s decision.

PCA decision and has since been sending para-military troops disguised as fishermen and continues to harass Filipino fishermen and even Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Navy vessels.

In a privilege speech during the session, Albayda cited the more than 479-page decision of the international tribunal saying the nine-dash line historical claim being asserted by China has no legal basis.

“Wala ni isa mang land feature ang China ang kayang mag generate ng 200 nm exclusive Economic Zone,” he said.

He also said China violated Philippines’ sovereignty by meddling in the oil exploration and research and banning Filipino fishermen from entering waters within Philippine territory and the provisions of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) to protect natural resources by constructing “reclamations and fake islands that resulted to massive destruction to the natural marine habitat.”

“China has legal liabilities with the ruling of the tribunal being a signatory to the UNCLOS. It is for this reason that as representative of the island town in WPS, we call on China to respect and abide by the PCA decision,” Albayda stated.

“The incident last June 30 is a clear manifestation of Peoples’ Republic of China’s disrespect to our sovereignty and dignity as the lawful authority in the disputed West Philippine Sea,” Albayda also said in his resolution.

Copies of the resolution will be forwarded to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Department of Foreign Affairs, Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Area Task Force West.