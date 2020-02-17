Kalayaan resource center nearing completion in Quezon municipality

Engr. Arnel Esller of Kalayaan town said the resource center, which will also be the location of their extension office, agriculture garden, and other facilities, costs around P15 million to construct in Berong. The said barangay is where residents and local officials of their town usually take off to sail to the WPS.

QUEZON, Palawan — The Kalayaan resource center that is undergoing construction in Barangay Berong in this town is nearing completion, an official of the island municipality in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) said.

Engr. Arnel Esller of Kalayaan town said the resource center, which will also be the location of their extension office, agriculture garden, and other facilities, costs around P15 million to construct in Berong. The said barangay is where residents and local officials of their town usually take off to sail to the WPS.

“Ang project na ito ang pinaka title ay tinatawag na resource center under ng program na ito ay ang Kalayaan extension office, agriculture garden, at iba pang facilities. Ang fund nito ay more or less nasa P15 million and we expect na ma-complete ito within this year,” Esller said.

He said they expect the resource center to be completed before 2020 ends. Its construction started sometime in 2012-2013, but it was delayed due to the distance of Quezon and the availability of materials.

Esller said that to date, construction is already 90 percent complete.

Esller said they have devoted a certain portion of their resource center to “hydroponic gardening”, a method of growing plants that do not use soil but mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

“Dito namin ginagawa ang technology at kapag nag-succeed ito, ililipat namin ito sa Kalayaan,” he said.

He said the resource center will also engage in livestock training with Kalayaan residents as participants, including some from Berong in Sitio Catuayan.

“Ang resource center namin dito ay nagpapa-training kami tungkol sa tamang pag-aalaga ng mga hayop, pagtatanim at ang mga attendees namin ay hindi lamang taga-Kalayaan kundi kasama na dito ang taga-Barangay Berong lalong-lalo na ang residente ng Sito Catuayan, several trainings na ang aming na conduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brgy. Pag-asa chairman and ABC president Allan Dellosa said they are requesting President Rodrigo Duterte too to request for the construction of a two-storey building that will serve as their barangay hall.

“May proposal na kami at nakagawa na ng isang resolusyon na nakasaad doon ang aming paghingi sa Pangulong Duterte ng isang two-storey building na gagawin naming barangay hall. Ang aming barangay hall ay ginawa pa noong 1986 at sadyang may kalumaan na at tanging hiling namin ay maaprobahan ito ng pangulo sapagkat noong 2018 ayaw na ng Commission on Audito ng mga repair o renovation regarding ng mga facility,” Dellosa said.

Dellosa added they are also constructing a shelter port, covered court, and others phase-by-phase since their internal revenue allotment (IRA) is only P80 million. This is not enough, he explained, to cater to the needs of Kalayaan’s 300 residents.

