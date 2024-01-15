Governor Dennis Socrates paid a visit to the island town of Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea on January 14 to assess the well-being of residents and to review the progress of the provincial government’s initiatives and undertakings on Pag-asa Island, which is the town’s only barangay.

Socrates said the visit is part of his obligation as the province’s chief executive to visit component local government units and grab the opportunity to be able to interact with the residents of the island.

He explained that his trip is significant and symbolic, as he could be the first governor of Palawan to visit Pag-asa Island in recent years.

“My father was governor for more than 30 years, and yet in my memory, I don’t recall that he was able to come here during his term. That’s why I’m thankful that I was able to do so and perform my duty to come and visit you,” Socrates told residents.

He likewise thanked the residents for their sacrifice in staying and living on the remote island, which he said serves as a strong display of the country’s rightful ownership of the WPS region, which falls inside the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“Gusto kong pasalamatan ang lahat ng naninirahan dito sapagkat kayo ang nagpapatibay, nagbibigay ng laman sa katohohanan na ang Kalayaan ay sa Pilipinas. Sa ating mga kababayan sa lahat ng dako ng Pilipinas, ang ating pag-angkin sa Kalayaan ay salita lamang pero kayo ang nandito, nagpapatunay at sumisigaw sa pamamagitan ng inyong pagkatao, pamumuhay, ng inyong pisikal na presensya rito na ang Kalayaan ay talagang bahagi ng Pilipinas at ng Palawan,” he said.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong sakripiso sa pagtira dito dahil malayo sa kabihasnan. Hindi lamang sa bahagi ng uniformed personnel kundi doon sa mga sibilyan na pwede namang doon na lang sila tumira sa Tagburos or sa Inagawan,” he added.

He also recalled the history of the country’s ownership of the Kalayaan Island Group after Admiral Tomas Cloma discovered Pag-asa and claimed it for the Philippines by “terra nullius.”

“Walang may-ari so inangkin natin at noon ngang 1978 ay naglabas ng Presidential Decree 1596 si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr. upang gawing munisipyo ng Palawan ang Kalayaan,” he stated.

“May narinig akong lecture ni former Justice Antonio Carpio kung saan sinasabi niya na atin talaga ang KIG by virtue of historic title sapagkati ito raw ay kasama sa teritoryong ibinigay ng Spain sa US vi virtue of the Treaty of Paris noong 1898,” he aded.

The governor also wants to demonstrate to the residents of Pag-asa that the provincial government has allocated funds for additional projects to be implemented this year.

He said that while the provincial government wants to bring more programs and projects, the island is small, so they have to carefully study what interventions to bring and find areas to put investments in.

“Nandyan yung itatayong duplex school building, recreation center at may isa pa na harinawa ay matapos ngayong taon. I know during the time of Gov. JCA, malaki ang naging papel ng provincial government sa pagpapatayo ng sheltered port na ngayon ay nasa phase 3 na,” he noted.